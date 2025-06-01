Bills QB Josh Allen and actor Hailee Steinfeld marry in Southern California

Photos obtained by “People” magazine show Steinfeld, in a white strapless gown, walking down the aisle as well as the couple sharing a kiss.

The timing and location of the wedding were closely guarded secrets, though Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins let the cat out of the bag in March by revealing the date as May 31. He later backtracked, saying he didn’t know anything.

Despite the pending wedding, Allen was present for the start of the Bills voluntary series of spring practices, which opened on Tuesday. The Bills return to practice on Monday, though Allen isn't scheduled to address the media until the Bills open their mandatory sessions on June 10.

Allen, who turned 29 last week, and the 28-year-old Steinfeld were engaged during the Bills bye week in November, when the quarterback proposed on a California cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

The two were first linked in the spring of 2023, when they were photographed dining together in New York City. Steinfeld has since begun attending Bills home games and the couple was inseparable at the NFL Awards ceremony in February, when Allen credited Steinfeld upon accepting the league’s MVP honor.

Allen followed suit in April in being spotted with Steinfeld arriving for an after-party following premier of the movie “Sinners,” which stars Steinfeld.

Steinfeld began her acting career at the age of 10, and earned an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress for her role as Mattie Ross in the Coen brothers’ 2010 remake of “True Grit.”

Allen is entering his eighth NFL season. In March, he signed a contract extension worth $330 million.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl