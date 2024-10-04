Bills WR Khalil Shakir, DT Austin Johnson and safety Taylor Rapp ruled out against Texans

The NFL, which announced the suspension Tuesday, did not give a reason for Miller's penalty.

Shakir, who has 18 catches for 230 yards and two touchdowns, is out with an ankle injury. Johnson is out with an oblique injury while Rapp is out with a concussion.

The good news is starting linebacker Terrel Bernard and starting nickel cornerback Taron Johnson could return with both listed as questionable.

Bernard has been out with a pectoral injury from Week 2 while Johnson broke his right forearm in the team's opener last month.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl