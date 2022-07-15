dayton-daily-news logo
Billy Corgan to play charity show for July 4 parade victims

FILE - In this Saturday, March 26, 2017 file photo, Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins performs at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. Corgan will perform a charity livestream show Wednesday, July 27, 2022 to benefit the victims of the Highland Park, Ill., fourth of July mass shooting, the Smashing Pumpkins frontman announced. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - In this Saturday, March 26, 2017 file photo, Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins performs at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. Corgan will perform a charity livestream show Wednesday, July 27, 2022 to benefit the victims of the Highland Park, Ill., fourth of July mass shooting, the Smashing Pumpkins frontman announced. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Rock singer Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins says he'll perform a charity livestream show to benefit the victims of the the Fourth of July parade shooting in suburban Chicago that killed seven people and wounded more than 30

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — Rock singer Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins will perform a charity livestream show on July 27 to benefit the victims of the Fourth of July parade shooting in suburban Chicago that killed seven people and wounded more than 30.

Corgan, a 20-year resident of Highland Park, where the shooting happened, said the show will be at the city's plant-based tea house Madame Zuzu's, which he owns with his partner Chloe Mendel.

He made the announcement Thursday in a video posted on the Madame Zuzu's Instagram, the Daily Herald reported.

“There are so many people here affected by this tragedy,” Corgan said in the video. “It’s very close to our hearts and we hope you’ll participate and support as well.”

Corgan said the show will feature several special guests. So far, Smashing Pumpkins drummer Jimmy Chamberlin and jazz saxophonist Frank Catalano have been named.

The show will be streamed for free on the Smashing Pumpkins YouTube page. There will be a link for viewers to donate.

Seven chairs hold pictures of the victims at a memorial in Port Clinton Square from the Fourth of July mass shooting, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Seven chairs hold pictures of the victims at a memorial in Port Clinton Square from the Fourth of July mass shooting, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Seven chairs hold pictures of the victims at a memorial in Port Clinton Square from the Fourth of July mass shooting, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

A wet rose is seen during a rainy day at a memorial to the seven people killed and others injured in Port Clinton Square in the Fourth of July mass shooting, in Highland Park, Ill., Friday, July 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

A wet rose is seen during a rainy day at a memorial to the seven people killed and others injured in Port Clinton Square in the Fourth of July mass shooting, in Highland Park, Ill., Friday, July 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

A wet rose is seen during a rainy day at a memorial to the seven people killed and others injured in Port Clinton Square in the Fourth of July mass shooting, in Highland Park, Ill., Friday, July 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

A visitor takes comfort during a rainy day at a memorial to the seven people killed and others injured in Port Clinton Square in the Fourth of July mass shooting, in Highland Park, Ill., Friday, July 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

A visitor takes comfort during a rainy day at a memorial to the seven people killed and others injured in Port Clinton Square in the Fourth of July mass shooting, in Highland Park, Ill., Friday, July 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

A visitor takes comfort during a rainy day at a memorial to the seven people killed and others injured in Port Clinton Square in the Fourth of July mass shooting, in Highland Park, Ill., Friday, July 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Visitors look over a memorial to the seven people killed and others injured in the Fourth of July mass shooting at the Highland Park War Memorial, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Visitors look over a memorial to the seven people killed and others injured in the Fourth of July mass shooting at the Highland Park War Memorial, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Visitors look over a memorial to the seven people killed and others injured in the Fourth of July mass shooting at the Highland Park War Memorial, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Handwritten tags, painted rocks, a small American flag, and chalk-written messages dedicated to the seven people killed and others injured in the Fourth of July mass shooting are seen at a memorial site, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Handwritten tags, painted rocks, a small American flag, and chalk-written messages dedicated to the seven people killed and others injured in the Fourth of July mass shooting are seen at a memorial site, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Handwritten tags, painted rocks, a small American flag, and chalk-written messages dedicated to the seven people killed and others injured in the Fourth of July mass shooting are seen at a memorial site, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Local residents observe a memorial to the seven people killed and others injured in the Fourth of July mass shooting, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Local residents observe a memorial to the seven people killed and others injured in the Fourth of July mass shooting, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Local residents observe a memorial to the seven people killed and others injured in the Fourth of July mass shooting, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Local residents pay their respects at a memorial to the seven people killed and others injured in Port Clinton Square in Monday's Fourth of July mass shooting, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Local residents pay their respects at a memorial to the seven people killed and others injured in Port Clinton Square in Monday's Fourth of July mass shooting, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Local residents pay their respects at a memorial to the seven people killed and others injured in Port Clinton Square in Monday's Fourth of July mass shooting, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

A memorial for Kevin McCarthy, one of the seven victims in Monday's Fourth of July mass shooting is pictured at the Highland Park War Memorial, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

A memorial for Kevin McCarthy, one of the seven victims in Monday's Fourth of July mass shooting is pictured at the Highland Park War Memorial, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

A memorial for Kevin McCarthy, one of the seven victims in Monday's Fourth of July mass shooting is pictured at the Highland Park War Memorial, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

A painted rock dedicated to the seven people killed and others injured in the Fourth of July mass shooting is seen at a memorial site, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

A painted rock dedicated to the seven people killed and others injured in the Fourth of July mass shooting is seen at a memorial site, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

A painted rock dedicated to the seven people killed and others injured in the Fourth of July mass shooting is seen at a memorial site, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

A visitor ties up her hand written tag at a memorial site to the seven people killed and others injured in the Fourth of July mass shooting, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

A visitor ties up her hand written tag at a memorial site to the seven people killed and others injured in the Fourth of July mass shooting, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

A visitor ties up her hand written tag at a memorial site to the seven people killed and others injured in the Fourth of July mass shooting, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

