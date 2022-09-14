Bingo, Lite-Brite, Nerf among Toy Hall of Fame finalists

“These 12 toys span the history of play. The top is as old as civilization itself and bingo has been played in some form for hundreds of years,” said Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections at The Strong museum in Rochester, where the hall of fame is housed.

The public is invited to vote online through Sept. 21. The three toys that receive the most public votes will make up a single “Player's Choice” ballot. That ballot will be counted alongside those turned in by a national selection committee whose members include industry experts, academics and others.