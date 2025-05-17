Breaking: Dayton police seek help finding 2 missing children

Bird man on red carpet leaves Cannes squawking

Stars in glamorous gowns often peacock on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, but one attendee Saturday night literally came as a bird
Raphael Quenard, left, and Hugo David, right, pose with a person dressed in bird costume upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Die, My Love' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Photo by Lewis Joly/Invision/AP)

Credit: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Credit: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Raphael Quenard, left, and Hugo David, right, pose with a person dressed in bird costume upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Die, My Love' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Photo by Lewis Joly/Invision/AP)
Nation & World
1 hour ago
X

CANNES, France (AP) — Stars in glamorous gowns often peacock on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, but one attendee Saturday night literally came as a bird.

Ahead of the the premiere of Lynne Ramsay’s “Die, My Love,” with Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence, a man came fully dressed as bird, complete with a beak and feathers.

The costume had a purpose. It was a tie-in with the documentary “I Love Peru,” which is playing in the Cannes Classics section. The costume was specifically a condor, which in Peru has been seen as a creature connecting heaven and earth.

The Cannes Film Festival recently banned nudity and "excessively voluminous" gowns. But it has no policy against condors.

A person dressed in a bird costume poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Die, My Love' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

A person dressed in a bird costume, centre, poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Die, My Love' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Photo by Lewis Joly/Invision/AP)

Credit: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

In Other News
1
Scottie Scheffler storms into a 3-shot lead in the PGA Championship...
2
Last-place Orioles fire manager Brandon Hyde after falling 13 games...
3
Severe weather leaves at least 27 dead, including 18 in Kentucky
4
Journalism comes from behind to win the Preakness 2 weeks after...
5
Austria's JJ wins Eurovision Song Contest with pop-opera song 'Wasted...