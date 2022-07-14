Birthday boy LeMahieu scores in 10th, Yanks beat Reds 7-6

New York got its big league-high 11th walk-off win and 27th come-from-behind victory, avoiding what would have been its first four-game losing streak this year.

Michael King (6-1), the seventh Yankees pitcher, escaped first-and-third, no-outs trouble in the 10th when Matt Reynolds struck out and Kyle Farmer grounded into a 5-4-3 double play.

Farmer hit a 431-foot drive to left on Severino’s slider, Mike Moustakas connected on a changeup and Stuart Fairchild on a 92 mph fastball.

After Yankees manager Aaron Boone and an athletic trainer came to the mound, Severino finished the inning, He went to the mound to start the third and threw a warmup pitch, then walked off and was replaced by rookie JP Sears.

Severino averaged 94.1 mph with 18 fastballs, down from his season average of 96.1 mph.

This was the third time Severino allowed three homers in a game, the first since Aug. 28, 2017 against Cleveland.

Cincinnati hit three straight homers for the first time since May 5, 2019, against San Francisco’s Jeff Samardzija when Eugenio Suárez, Jesse Winker and Derek Dietrich achieved the feat.

New York allowed three straight homers for the second time this year. Cole did it June 9 in Minnesota when Luis Arraez, Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa took him deep.

Joey Votto drove in two runs and Stephenson hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth off Sears.

Gleyber Torres hit an RBI single after India's error, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa capped a five-run third off with a three-run double.

Cincinnati starter Mike Minor allowed five runs — one earned — in four innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: CF Nick Senzel was a late scratch with back tightness and was caught stealing as a pinch runner in the eighth.

Yankees: OF Aaron Hicks said he is feeling better after bruising his right shin fouling a pitch off his leg in the third inning Tuesday. Hicks underwent an MRI and CT scan that were both negative and hopes to return by this weekend’s series with Boston. … RHP Domingo Germán (right shoulder impingement, injured list since spring training) threw a bullpen session Wednesday and is tentatively to make another rehab start for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre, though it could change depends on New York’s pitching needs by Friday.

UP NEXT

RHP Luis Castillo (3-4, 2.92 ERA) makes his second career start in Yankee Stadium for Cincinnati. In the first inning of his previous start in New York, Castillo got Todd Frazier to hit into a triple play on July 26, 2007. All-Star LHP Nestor Cortes (7-3, 2.74) starts for the Yankees.

