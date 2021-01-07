Bitcoin crosses $40K mark, doubling in less than a month

Nothing's new with the digital currency in the month since it crossed $20,000 — there's been no major change in how it can be used. Although some investors are now using the notoriously volatile currency as a “store of value," which is traditionally a title saved for safe haven investments like gold and other precious metals.

“Will you be able to buy a cup of coffee with bitcoin? Probably not with the current version of Bitcoin. It’s largely become a store of value,” said Mike Venuto, a co-portfolio manager of the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, a $391 million exchanged-traded fund that focuses on blockchain technologies and companies that deal with cryptocurrencies.