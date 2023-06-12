Black Florida mother killed by white neighbor remembered for faith, devotion to 4 kids

Lorincz told investigators that she acted in self-defense, and that Owens had been trying to break down her door before Lorincz fired the gun. But Sheriff Billy Woods said last week that the investigation, which included eyewitness statements, established that Lorincz’s actions were not justifiable under Florida law. Before Lorincz's arrest, the sheriff had said that because of Florida's “stand your ground” law, he couldn’t make an arrest unless he could prove the shooter did not act in self-defense.

Stand your ground and "castle doctrine" cases — which allow residents to defend themselves either by law or court precedent when threatened — have sparked outrage amid a spate of shootings across the country.

“We are going to stand our ground for the humanity of AJ,” Crump said. “We are going to stand our ground for justice for AJ.”

Both Crump and Sharpton urged Owens' children not to blame themselves in any way for what happened.

“Your mother chose to stand in danger’s way for you,” Sharpton said. “That’s what mothers do. That is why we celebrate your mother.”

On a pulpit bedecked with pink and lavender flowers, relatives and friends described Owens as a woman of deep faith, who made sure her children were baptized, and she regularly attended church, sometimes dragging along a less-than-willing relative.

Owens’ mother, Pamela Dias, has said she will now raise her four young grandchildren, ranging in age from 3 to 12. They were promised scholarships by local ministers to historically Black colleges in Florida during the memorial service.

“Please don’t let our baby daughter’s death be in vain,” Dias said. “A change must come.”