Black history class to undergo changes, College Board says

The course was launched in 60 schools in the U.S. and will be expanded to 800 schools and 16,000 students this upcoming school year.

The College Board previously said revisions to the course were substantially complete and not shaped by political influence before DeSantis shared his objections. College Board officials said developers consulted with professors from more than 200 colleges, including several historically Black institutions, and took input from teachers piloting the class.

The College Board said the creation of the course was about access to a discipline that is not widely available and access for as many students as possible and that both of those goals “came into conflict.”

The College Board offers AP courses across the academic spectrum, including math, science, social studies, foreign languages and fine arts. The courses are optional. Taught at a college level, students who score high enough on the final exam usually earn course credit at their university.

Mumphrey reported from Phoenix. Data journalist Sharon Lurye contributed to this report from New Orleans.

