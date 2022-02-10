Black members of Biden's Cabinet to mark Black History Month

Biden promised the most diverse Cabinet in U.S. history.

The event with the Cabinet members will be followed by a separate livestreamed discussion on the importance of mental health and wellness in the Black community, hosted by Susan Rice, Biden's domestic policy adviser, and Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, who oversees the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Henson, tennis pro Stephens and WNBA player Ogwumike will share personal stories about mental health and wellness, the White House said.

Biden issued a proclamation in January designating February as National Black History Month. He wrote that the observance “serves as both a celebration and a powerful reminder that Black history is American history, Black culture is American culture, and Black stories are essential to the ongoing story of America -- our faults, our struggles, our progress, and our aspirations."

Biden and his wife, Jill, and Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, and other members of the Cabinet will host commemorative activities throughout February focused on the theme “Black Health and Wellness,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

U.S. Secret Service agents hustled Emhoff away from a Black History Month event within minutes of his arrival Tuesday at Dunbar High School in Washington because of a bomb threat.

Caption FILE - Council of Economic Advisers chairwoman Cecilia Rouse speaks during a briefing at the White House, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Washington. Six Black members of President Joe Biden's Cabinet will be meeting for a Black History Month event Thursday highlighting their roles in the administration, some of which are historic firsts. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) Credit: Evan Vucci

Caption FILE - U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks to reporters during a news conference at United Nations headquarters on March 1, 2021. Six Black members of President Joe Biden's Cabinet will be meeting for a Black History Month event Thursday highlighting their roles in the administration, some of which are historic firsts. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) Credit: Mary Altaffer

Caption FILE - Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge testifies before the Senate Appropriations Committee at the Capitol in Washington, June 10, 2021. Six Black members of President Joe Biden's Cabinet will be meeting for a Black History Month event Thursday highlighting their roles in the administration, some of which are historic firsts. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Caption FILE - Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan speaks during an event ,Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, outside the EPA Headquarters, in Washington. Six Black members of President Joe Biden's Cabinet will be meeting for a Black History Month event Thursday highlighting their roles in the administration, some of which are historic firsts. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File ) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin