Black News Channel shuts down days after ratings high

The end came even as BNC recorded its biggest audience ever this week with its live coverage of the Judiciary Committee hearing for U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Hair said.

He told employees that their contributions had been remarkable, but “due to challenging market conditions and global financial pressures, we have been unable to meet our financial goals, and the timeline afforded to us has run out.”

Establishing a network is particularly tough at a time when consumers have so many choices and many are cutting cable or satellite cords.

“Remember that we built something great here,” Hair said in his memo. “BNC, or something very close to it, will surely return at some point, because the world needs it, and all of you have proven it can be done.”

News of BNC's shutdown was first reported by the Los Angeles Times.

The National Association of Black Journalists said Friday that it was looking at ways to help members that were thrown out of work by the shutdown.