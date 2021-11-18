Black pastors rally outside trial over Arbery's killing

“No lawyer can knock us out. Because no matter where you are, God is there,“ he said. “We are going to keep coming until we get justice.”

Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney representing the Arbery family, predicted the defense would ask the judge for a mistrial because of the demonstration outside the courthouse.

“We need preachers to come pray for them in this insane situation, this inhumane situation,” he said.

The Rev. Gregory Edwards was broadcasting a Facebook Live video back to his friends in Allentown, Pennsylvania, where he is pastor of the Resurrected Life Community Church, United Church of Christ. As soon as the call for pastors to come to Brunswick went out, Edwards said, he rearranged his schedule to fly down.

“I would have walked,” said Edwards, who also runs a multifaith, multiracial community organizing group. Edwards said he cried when he saw the video of Arbery's shooting death and thought of his three Black adult sons.

“Through technology we have been forced to bear witness to the public executions of our Black brothers and sisters,” Edwards said.

A group of businesses in Brunswick and surrounding Glynn County joined together to provide a lunch of free barbecue sandwiches, shrimp and side dishes before the pastors rallied. Organizer Mike Mally said the group wanted to show that the community was united, not divided by race.

“We figured this was a good thing to do with all these visitors,” Mally said.

Cellphone video of Arbery's death on Feb. 23, 2020, leaked online about two months later, deepening a national outcry over racial injustice. The defense contends Arbery was killed in self-defense.

The man who shot the 25-year-old Arbery, Travis McMichael, testified on Thursday that Arbery did not speak, show a weapon or threaten him in any way before he raised his shotgun and pointed it at him.

