Blackhawks fire AHL trainer after alleged sexual harassment

Jones was in his 16th season with the IceHogs of the American Hockey League. John Walter was promoted to head athletic trainer after Jones' departure.

The Blackhawks' announcement comes as the organization is working to rebuild its reputation after the October report by Jenner & Block detailed how senior leaders with the team largely ignored Kyle Beach's allegations after he said he was assaulted by then-video coach Brad Aldrich just days before the team won its first Stanley Cup title since 1961.

Longtime general manager Stan Bowman resigned after the team received the report, and it also played a role in the departure of Al MacIsaac, another top hockey executive. The NHL fined the team $2 million for “the organization’s inadequate internal procedures and insufficient and untimely response.”

Two lawsuits related to Beach’s allegations were resolved in December. But three more people are weighing suits against the Blackhawks for the team’s handling of the matter, according to a Chicago attorney representing the men.

Facing questions Wednesday for the first time since the law firm's report, owner Rocky Wirtz angrily refused to address how the team handled Beach's accusations. Wirtz, 69, ended up apologizing for his reaction.

A day later, Wirtz said he should have let his son, Danny, the Blackhawks' CEO, and President of Business Operations Jaime Faulkner share the organization's work when it comes to improving the culture.

“However, what I would also say if given another opportunity is that the first step is putting the right people in place,” Rocky Wirtz said in an email from the team. “Danny and Jaime have spent the past year understanding how this happened and where it is happening — not just in our locker rooms but in youth locker rooms as well. And they are fully empowered to put the right things in place not just at the Chicago Blackhawks, but also at the Rockford IceHogs and (the team's practice facility).”

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports