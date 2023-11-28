Blackhawks say Corey Perry engaged in unacceptable conduct and move to terminate his contract

The team has not given any indication as to what Perry did to warrant being sent home last week without explanation. General manager Kyle Davidson on Saturday said Perry would be away from the Blackhawks for the foreseeable future.

Agent Pat Morris did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the Blackhawks' intent to terminate Perry's contract. Over the weekend, he said in a statement that Perry had stepped away to attend to personal matters.

Perry, 38, signed a $2 million contract with Chicago for this season with $2 million in potential incentives. An 18-year veteran known for his leadership, the Peterborough, Ontario, native won the Stanley Cup with Anaheim in 2007 and became the first player in league history to reach the final three consecutive years and lose each time with Dallas, Montreal and Tampa Bay from 2020-22.

