Blackhawks' Seabrook calls it a career because of injury

“Over his entire 15-year career with the Blackhawks, Brent Seabrook gave everything he had to his teammates and the city of Chicago,” president of hockey operations and general manager Stan Bowman said. “His determination to win, passion for the game and innate ability to lead culminated in bringing three Stanley Cups to Chicago."

But Seabrook’s physical style slowly took a toll on the defenseman. His last NHL game was on Dec. 15, 2019. He had right shoulder surgery later that month, left hip surgery in January 2020 and right hip surgery last February.

“We have tried all available conservative treatments, and nothing has worked well enough for him to live life as an athlete,” team physician Dr. Michael Terry said. "We support his decision to prioritize his long-term physical health.”

Seabrook, who turns 36 on April 20, tried to return last summer when the season resumed after it was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But he decided he didn’t have enough time to reach a level where he would be comfortable playing again.

“I came here prepared to play and make an impact,” Seabrook said at the time. “I’m excited with the way it went. I’m excited with the way I felt.”

But Seabrook hurt his lower back while preparing for this season. He missed all of training camp and was placed on injured reserve.

Seabrook is owed $15.5 million over the next three seasons before his contract expires. NHL rules allow Chicago to keep him and pay him without his $6.875 million salary-cap hit counting against the team's spending up to the $81.5 million limit.

