Blackhawks to hold briefing on sexual assault investigation

The eight-page lawsuit says Aldrich, then a video coach for the Blackhawks, “turned on porn and began to masturbate in front of” the player without his consent. It says Aldrich also threatened to “physically, financially and emotionally” hurt the player if he “did not engage in sexual activity” with him.

According to TSN, two Blackhawks players told then-skills coach Paul Vincent in May 2010 of inappropriate behavior by Aldrich. Vincent said he asked mental skills coach James Gary to follow up with the players and management.

Vincent was called into a meeting with Bowman, then-team President John McDonough, hockey executive Al MacIsaac and Gary the next day, TSN reported, and said he asked the team to report the allegations to Chicago police, a request that was denied.

In addition to running Chicago’s hockey operations department, Bowman is USA Hockey’s men’s GM for the Beijing Olympics. It was not immediately clear if USA Hockey had any plans to address Bowman's status pending the findings of the investigation.

