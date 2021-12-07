Blast levels French building; at least 1 dead, baby found

The baby, around 10 months old, was located by sniffer dogs and extracted by rescue workers who dug their way through the giant pile of debris, fire department Capt. Aurelia Mannaioni said. The top regional government official said rescue workers were also led to the baby's location by its cries. The baby's father was found dead by its side.

The child was sent to a hospital for treatment of injuries, Mannaioni said. The child's mother also was rescued and was hospitalized in serious condition, she said.