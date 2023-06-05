Blast of air, dust during implosion damaged some homes; repairs vowed

Moretti said he didn't yet have a final report about how many people had reported damage, and more reports may be coming in. He said, however, that people he has talked to have had positive things to say about the company's response.

“They were out cleaning up 15 minutes after the blast, getting streets open, they went around pressure-washing cars off, so in my eyes they’re trying to do right," Moretti said. “As long as they take care of the people, I don’t have a complaint. As far as I can tell right now, everybody’s pleased with their response.”

Video of the implosion recorded by Joe Kern shows the two smokestacks fall one after the other as a thunderous blast is heard. Dirt and debris cover the air as the smokestacks hit the ground, shaking the trees and powerlines in the area. Voices can be heard yelling as debris consumes the area following the collapse.

“They ruined everything,” Kern said in the video as he shows the debris on the roof of his home, yard and vehicle.

The Cheswick plant stopped making power in the spring of 2022 and has since been taken over by an environmental remediation firm.

Associated Press video journalist Patrick Orsagos in Columbus, Ohio, contributed to this report.