Blaze at a coal mine company building in northern China kills 19 and injures dozens

A fire burned in a coal company building early Thursday in a northern Chinese city, killing 19 people and injuring a few dozen more
Nation & World
21 minutes ago
X

BEIJING (AP) — A fire burned in a coal company building early Thursday in a northern Chinese city, killing 19 people and injuring a few dozen more.

The building belongs to Yongju Coal Company and is in Lvliang city in northern Shanxi province, a major coal-producing region, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

District officials issued a statement saying rescue and emergency services were at the scene. They evacuated 63 people, though it is unclear if the 19 dead were among that figure, according to the CCTV report.

The blaze appeared to be in a building with offices and dormitories and not where coal was being mined.

Coal mine accidents are not uncommon in China, though the government has been working on improving safety.

___

AP researcher Wanqing Chen in Beijing contributed to this report.

In Other News
1
Warriors' Draymond Green suspended 5 games for grabbing Rudy Gobert; 3...
2
Los Angeles criticized for its handling of homelessness after 16...
3
Israel searches for traces of Hamas in raid of key Gaza hospital packed...
4
California's first lesbian Senate leader could make history again if...
5
Advocates scramble to aid homeless migrant families after Massachusetts...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top