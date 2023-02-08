Blaze at US drone plant in Latvia; arson not suspected

BNS said the two-story drone production building with a floor space of 600 square meters (6,500 square feet) and objects next to the building caught fire. It said two people were hospitalized while one person received medical assistance on the spot.

Riga’s main airport is close to the plant and Latvia’s public broadcaster LSM said the airport sent its own fire brigade to assist in putting out the blaze, which spread smoke into nearby areas. Flights operations at Riga airport weren’t affected by the incident.

Latvia’s police are investigating the cause of the fire at the facility. Police told local news outlets that initial information didn't point toward arson but that a full investigation has been launched to find out precisely what happened.