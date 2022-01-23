Blind man who rescued 5 after Oklahoma City bombing dies

Four customers and an employee were in the snack bar when the blast occurred.

In an interview recorded for the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum, Washburn described how he led his customers and employee out of his snack bar.

“I had the advantage over them because not being able to see. I felt like that you know, this is one time that you know you want to try to help somebody as much as you can. I knew how to get out. I just didn’t know what was going to be in our way,” Washburn said.

Princella Smith, one of Washburn’s friends, said during his funeral that his heart “illuminated the darkness” on the day of the bombing and helped lead people to safety.

“He told them to march, and march down this stairwell. He said, ‘You gotta come on. We gotta get out of here,'" Smith said.

Washburn was a member of the Yuchi Tribe in Oklahoma.