Blinken defends bypassing Congress to sell weapons to Israel and presses lawmakers to help Ukraine

The tank ammunition and related support constitute only a small portion of military sales to Israel, Blinken said, and that the rest remains subject to congressional review. "It’s very important that Congress‘s voice be heard in this,” he said.

The decision to proceed with the sale of more than $106 million for tank shells came as the Biden administration's larger aid package is caught up in a debate over U.S. immigration policy and border security.

Blinken noted that President Joe Biden has said he is willing to make significant compromises to get the aid package moving. ``It's something the president is fully prepared to engage on," Blinken said.

The stakes are especially high for Ukraine, America's top diplomat said, given that “we are running out of funding” for the Ukranians.

"This is a time to really step up because if we don’t, we know what happens. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin will be able to move forward with impunity and we know he won't stop in Ukraine.”

Blinken appeared on ABC's “This Week” and CNN's “State of the Union.”