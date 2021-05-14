Blinken heads to Iceland meeting with Russia on his mind

Blinken will visit Denmark, Iceland and Greenland starting on Sunday to stress the U.S. commitment to green technology and preserving environmental stability in the Arctic, the department said. His message to a meeting of the Arctic Council in Iceland will be a marked change from the Trump administration, which had urged the group to take commercial advantage of global warming.

While in Reykjavik, Blinken will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the first high-level face-to-face talks between Moscow and Washington since President Joe Biden took office. That meeting, which comes amid heightened tensions over Ukraine and cyberattacks from Russia on the United States, will largely focus on preparing for a planned summit next month between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.