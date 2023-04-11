Blinken names ex-NSC official to be new State Dept spokesman

“Matt is no stranger to navigating and communicating on complex, global challenges like those we face today,” Blinken said. “I am grateful to Matt for once again agreeing to serve his country, and look forward to once again benefitting from his counsel and expertise.”

“It’s an honor to re-join the administration and especially to have the opportunity to work with the first-class team at the State Department,” Miller told The Associated Press. “I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running.”

Miller replaces Ned Price, another former Obama administration NSC official and an ex-CIA analyst, who served as Blinken’s top spokesman until last month. Price will move into a more policy-oriented State Department position reporting directly to Blinken early next month.

Vedant Patel, Price's deputy who had been serving as acting State Department spokesman, will remain as Miller's No. 2