Blinken off to Europe amid soaring tensions with China

The conference is taking place on the eve of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and last year's iteration was dominated by warnings from the U.S. and its NATO allies that a war was imminent.

From Munich, Blinken will travel to Turkey, where he will stop first at Incirlik Air Base to look at relief and recovery operations for the victims of last week's devastating earthquake, before going on to Ankara for expected talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other senior officials.

One of his priorities in Ankara will be trying to unblock Turkey's objections to Finland and Sweden joining NATO. Erdogan has complained that the Finns and, more particularly the Swedes, are too lenient toward groups it deems terror organizations or existential threats, including Kurdish groups.

Unanimity among the alliance is needed to accept new members and all 30 current allies except Turkey have either ratified or signaled their intent to ratify Finland and Sweden's entry.

At the same time, Washington has other issues with Ankara, including Turkey's persistent desire to purchase advanced U.S. fighter jets, something that a number of powerful lawmakers are opposed to on human rights grounds.

Blinken will wrap up his trip in Athens, where he will discuss festering Greek-Turkish tensions, and other issues, including energy security in the eastern Mediterranean and defense cooperation.