Blinken says Ethiopia must do more on Tigray peace deal

Ethiopia, facing a post-conflict reconstruction bill of $20 billion, is eager to see economic and other assistance from the U.S. and others return, but there are concerns about how the government will address the widespread human rights abuses. The government has objected to a United Nations commission of inquiry and seeks to block its funding.

“There’s a lot to be done,” Blinken told Ethiopian Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen. “But the most important thing is to keep the peace that has now taken hold in the north and to strengthen our ties as we move along.”

Blinken also met with representatives from the Tigray People’s Liberation Front and announced $331 million in new humanitarian assistance to Ethiopia.

Humanitarian organizations now returning to Tigray report hunger and lack of medical supplies, with many health centers damaged or destroyed.

But the implementation of the peace deal has seen “significant movement in the right direction,” Blinken said.

A major challenge is the presence of troops from neighboring Eritrea, which was allied with Ethiopia's government in the conflict and was not a party to the agreement. Observers have said the Eritreans have pulled back to border areas.

Ethiopian officials and Blinken also discussed a dispute with downstream Egypt over Ethiopia’s completion of Africa’s largest hydroelectric dam, according to the government.

Blinken is on a four-day trip to Africa that also includes Niger. He is due to visit the African Union, based in Ethiopia, on Thursday.

