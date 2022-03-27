Blinken tries to calm allies ahead of possible Iran deal

Blinken said the U.S. believes that restoring the nuclear deal “is the best way to put Iran's program back in the box it was in.” He added: “Our commitment to the core principle of Iran never acquiring a nuclear weapon is unwavering.”

He also vowed to cooperate with Israel to counter Iran's “aggressive behavior” across the region.

It remains unclear if or when the nuclear deal will be renewed, but there are indications it could be soon despite several last-minute snags, one of which involves Iran's demand for the U.S. to lift its designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps as a “foreign terrorist organization.”

Israel is deeply opposed to such a step and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told Blinken that he hoped “the United States will hear the concerned voices from the region — Israel’s and others — on this very important issue.”

Israel and its neighbors believe any easing of sanctions and the delisting to the IRGC would embolden Iranian-backed militant groups from Hezbollah in Lebanon to the Houthis in Yemen, who have recent launched several rocket attacks on the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, a senior European official was in Tehran on Sunday to try to unsnag the talks a day after Iran’s top diplomat publicly signaled flexibility over the IRGC designation.

If a deal is reached, Israel has repeatedly noted that it is not a party to the agreement and reserves the right to take action, including a potential military strike, against Iran if it feels it is necessary.

“Israel and the United States will continue to work together to prevent a nuclear Iran. At the same time, Israel will do anything we believe is needed to stop the Iranian nuclear program. Anything,” Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said. “From our point of view the Iranian threat is not theoretical. The Iranians want to destroy Israel. They will not succeed, we will not let them.”

Underscoring regional anxieties, Israel’s government has hastily arranged a meeting of top diplomats from Arab countries that have normalized relations with Israel and Blinken. The two-day gathering is set to begin later Sunday at a kibbutz in the Negev Desert.

In addition to Blinken and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, their counterparts from Bahrain, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt will attend. All four countries are considered moderate Sunni Muslim nations that have deep concerns about Iranian activity across the region.

Meanwhile, U.S. preoccupation with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and bolstering NATO’s presence in Eastern Europe has fueled concerns throughout the Middle East that America’s attention may be stretched thin.

It remained unclear whether any decisions would emerge from the diplomatic gathering. But for Israel, hosting such a gathering itself is a significant accomplishment. Egypt is the first Arab country to make peace with Israel, while the other three nations normalized relations with Israel in 2020 in the so-called Abraham Accords brokered by the Trump administration.

Yoel Guzansky, a senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies, a Tel Aviv think tank, said the meeting was truly historic by bringing together four Arab four ministers to Israel for a public, high-level gathering for the first time. “This is quite remarkable, five of them in the same place at the same time on the eve of signing a deal with Iran,” Guzansky said. “This is the significance.”

He said each country would be looking for different things, whether it be security guarantees, weapons systems, intelligence or diplomatic support. “Each country has its own wish list, but the common denominator is Iran,” he said.

While Iran may be the issue of most immediate concern to Israel and its neighbors, the war in Ukraine and efforts to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the invasion loom large.

That conflict has roiled world energy markets, leading the U.S. and Europe to appeal to Arab and other major oil suppliers to step up production. The war may also soon result in major food security challenges, particularly across the Middle East, which imports vast quantities of wheat from Ukraine.

Bennett has presented himself as a mediator between Putin, Ukraine and the West but his discussions with the Russian leader have yet to bear fruit. U.S, officials say Blinken plans to discuss possible roles that Israel, which has concerns about the Russian presence in its northern neighbor Syria, could play.

Israel has walked a fine line between Russia and Ukraine since hostilities began last month. Bennett has expressed support for the Ukrainian people but stopped short of condemning Russia’s invasion. Lapid has been much more outspoken in his criticism of Russia, giving Bennett some space to continue his mediation efforts.

Blinken will also travel to Ramallah in the occupied West Bank to meet with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas and stress to him the U.S. commitment to help the Palestinian people and encourage a resumption in long-stalled peace talks with Israel.

Associated Press writer Josef Federman in Jerusalem contributed to this report.

Caption A photographer in the foreground wears a kippah, as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, back left, meets with Israel's President Isaac Herzog at the Presidency, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Caption U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid arrive to attend a news conference, Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Caption U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference with Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Caption U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Israel's President Isaac Herzog at the Presidency, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Caption U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Israel's President Isaac Herzog at the Presidency, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Caption U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid walk together after a news conference, Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin