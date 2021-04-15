Blinken urges nations to add $2B more to UN vaccine program

“To beat this pandemic, we need to aim much higher. With $2 billion more to COVAX, we can reach approximately 30% of people in target countries, rather than 20%,” he said for the event hosted with Geneva-based Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance -- which co-runs COVAX.

“That’s not all we must do. We need to produce more safe, effective vaccines, and we need to distribute them more rapidly,” Blinken said.

He did not propose new U.S. funds, but highlighted the Biden administration’s contribution of $2 billion to COVAX in March and its plans to add another $2 billion through 2022.

“We recognize that as long as COVID is spreading and replicating anywhere, it poses a threat to people everywhere,” Blinken said.