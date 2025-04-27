Bloody fingers are just part of the game in this traditional German sport

Men in short leather pants and embroidered suspenders risked dislocated digits as they vied for the top prize at Germany’s championship in the sport of fingerhakeln or finger wrestling
Men dressed in traditional clothes try to pull the opponent over the table at the German Championships in Fingerhakeln or finger wrestling, in Pang, near Rosenheim, Germany, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Men dressed in traditional clothes try to pull the opponent over the table at the German Championships in Fingerhakeln or finger wrestling, in Pang, near Rosenheim, Germany, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Nation & World
By PHILIPP JENNE – Associated Press
27 minutes ago
X

PANG, Germany (AP) — Men in short leather pants and embroidered suspenders risked dislocated digits Sunday as they vied for the top prize at Germany's championship in the sport of fingerhakeln, or finger wrestling.

Around 180 competitors took part in Sunday’s 64th German championship in Pang, about an hour’s drive southwest of Munich.

It's thought that finger wrestling, popular in Germany’s Alpine region and neighboring Austria, originated as a way to settle disputes. The earliest depictions of the sport go back to the 19th century. Participants on Sunday wore the traditional Bavarian dress known as tracht.

Two competitors sit on opposite sides of a table and each hooks one finger — usually the middle finger — through a small leather loop. As soon as a referee signals the start, each contestant tries to pull the other across the table swiftly. The whole thing usually lasts a few seconds, and dislocated fingers are common.

Special attendants sit behind each athlete to catch them should one of them suddenly lose his grip and fly backwards. The winner moves to the next round. By custom, only men take part.

Today fingerhakeln is highly organized and follows strict rules starting with exactly defined measurements for both the table and the leather loop. In Sunday's championship, there were several winners in different weight and age categories.

There are nine clubs in Germany and another four in neighboring Austria, says Georg Hailer, chairman of Germany's oldest and biggest club, Fingerhakler Schlierachgau.

“It’s not dangerous at all," Hailer said. “Of course, there will be open wounds and small injuries on the fingers from time to time. It looks worse than it really is, because there’s blood.”

It's not just brute force but skill too, said Maximilian Woelfl, a wrestler from the Bavarian town of Laufach.

“There are different techniques — how do I sit at the table?" he said. "How do I transfer my power as quickly as possible to the loop? And of course you need a well-trained finger.”

Competitors warm up by hoisting heavy blocks or pulling on cables with their competition finger.

Later this summer, the Bavarian championships in Mittenwald will once again demand all the strength that the athletes can muster — and perhaps a few patches of skin.

Men dressed in traditional clothes try to pull the opponent over the table at the German Championships in Fingerhakeln or finger wrestling, in Pang, near Rosenheim, Germany, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A competitor warms up for his bout while he try to pull the opponent over the table at the German Championships in Fingerhakeln or finger wrestling, in Pang, near Rosenheim, Germany, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Competitors warm up for their bout while they try to pull the opponent over the table at the German Championships in Fingerhakeln or finger wrestling, in Pang, near Rosenheim, Germany, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Men dressed in traditional clothes try to pull the opponent over the table at the German Championships in Fingerhakeln or finger wrestling, in Pang, near Rosenheim, Germany, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Men dressed in traditional clothes try to pull the opponent over the table at the German Championships in Fingerhakeln or finger wrestling, in Pang, near Rosenheim, Germany, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Competitors celebrates after their bouts while they try to pull the opponents over the table at the German Championships in Fingerhakeln or finger wrestling, in Pang, near Rosenheim, Germany, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A competitor warms up for his bout while he try to pull the opponent over the table at the German Championships in Fingerhakeln or finger wrestling, in Pang, near Rosenheim, Germany, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A competitor warms up for his bout while he tries to pull the opponent over the table at the German Championships in Fingerhakeln or finger wrestling, in Pang, near Rosenheim, Germany, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A competitor warms up for his bout while he try to pull the opponent over the table at the German Championships in Fingerhakeln or finger wrestling, in Pang, near Rosenheim, Germany, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A competitor warms up for his bout while he try to pull the opponent over the table at the German Championships in Fingerhakeln or finger wrestling, in Pang, near Rosenheim, Germany, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Men dressed in traditional clothes try to pull the opponent over the table at the German Championships in Fingerhakeln or finger wrestling, in Pang, near Rosenheim, Germany, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Competitors celebrates after their bouts while they try to pull the opponents over the table at the German Championships in Fingerhakeln or finger wrestling, in Pang, near Rosenheim, Germany, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A competitor warms up for his bout while he try to pull the opponent over the table at the German Championships in Fingerhakeln or finger wrestling, in Pang, near Rosenheim, Germany, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A competitor warms up for his bout while he try to pull the opponent over the table at the German Championships in Fingerhakeln or finger wrestling, in Pang, near Rosenheim, Germany, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A competitor warms up for his bout while he try to pull the opponent over the table at the German Championships in Fingerhakeln or finger wrestling, in Pang, near Rosenheim, Germany, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)2

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Men dressed in traditional clothes attend the German Championships in Fingerhakeln or finger wrestling, in Pang, near Rosenheim, Germany, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Men dressed in traditional clothes attend the German Championships in Fingerhakeln or finger wrestling, in Pang, near Rosenheim, Germany, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
11 killed as a vehicle plows into a Filipino street festival in...
2
The FBI mistakenly raided their Atlanta home. Now the Supreme Court...
3
Liverpool wins Premier League for record-equaling 20th top-flight title
4
Catholic faithful pay respects to Pope Francis as his tomb opens to the...
5
Salah poses for celebration selfie with Liverpool fans during...