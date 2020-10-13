Bloomberg gives $500,000 to spur Dem turnout in Miami-Dade

Levine Cava's campaign has courted national Democratic donors, pitching the national significance of the countywide race. She has raised over $6 million so far for her campaign and related political committee, disclosures show.

It's a similar argument that Democrats who support legislative candidates have made as they try to convince donors to give: Though these campaigns may not have the same glimmer as a Senate or presidential race, they are cheaper and offer a considerable strategic upside.

“It is unquantifiably important to be investing in these state and local races because Republicans have for 30 or 40 years and have done so because they understand that these offices control the levers of power,” said Amanda Litman, a Democratic strategist who leads Run for Something, which supports down-ballot candidates. “Republicans understand this really, really well and have spent hundreds of millions of dollars winning them.”

Though Bloomberg is not donating directly to Levine Cava's campaign, his $500,000 contribution to the Miami-Dade County Democratic Executive Committee will undoubtedly help. Other major contributors supporting Levine Cava include Democratic megadonor Donald Sussman, who has given over $1 million.

The money will be used to register Miami-Dade voters and knock on doors.

In a statement, Bloomberg highlighted the importance of Miami-Dade County.

“As one of the most diverse counties in Florida, Miami-Dade County is a particularly important county for a Democratic victory in Florida,” he said. “I’m glad to support the Miami-Dade Democratic Executive Committee’s work to directly reach voters and urge them to cast their ballots."