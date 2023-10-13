Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski is expected to miss one to two weeks after a knee-on-knee hit

BreakingNews
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets put Zach Werenski on injured reserve Friday and expect the defenseman to miss one to two weeks with a bruised quadriceps muscle.

Werenski took a knee-on-knee hit from Philadelphia's Garnet Hathaway in a season-opening loss to the Flyers on Thursday night. The NHL's department of player safety fined Hathaway $5,000 for kneeing, the maximum amount allowed under the collective bargaining agreement.

Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent said after the game that Werenski was dealing with a charley horse and that the injury was “not long term.”

Werenski, 26, was playing his first game since tearing the labrum in his right shoulder Nov. 10, also against Philadelphia, and undergoing season-ending surgery. Columbus recalled 19-year-old rookie David Jiricek to take Werenski's spot on the roster.

