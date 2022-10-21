Blue Jays agree to 3-year deal with manager John Schneider

Toronto’s former bench coach, the 42-year-old Schneider went 46-28 as interim manager after replacing Charlie Montoyo in July. Toronto earned the top AL wild card at 92-70 but was swept out of the playoffs in two games by visiting Seattle, blowing an 8-1 lead in the second game and losing 10-9.

“Through his exceptional preparation, communication, positive energy, and relationships within the clubhouse, John demonstrated to us that he was the right leader for this team,” general manager Ross Atkins said in a statement.