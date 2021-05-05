Blue Jays shuffling back to Buffalo starting June 1

The Blue Jays played home games during the shortened 2020 season in Buffalo, New York, and were 17-9 at Sahlen Field.

They are 7-4 in Dunedin this season and 7-10 on the road.

Toronto hopes to return to Rogers Centre at some point this summer.

While the entire 2020 regular-season schedule was played without fans, about 4,300 spectators will initially be allowed to attend games in Buffalo, with the possibility of that number increasing.

Fans will be required to show proof they’ve been vaccinated or having tested negative for COVID-19 to be allowed entry.

Because the Blue Jays are turning to Buffalo, their Triple-A Buffalo Bisons have moved home games to Arm & Hammer Park in Trenton, New Jersey, which became open when the New York Yankees moved their Double-A team this season to TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

