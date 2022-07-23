Blue Jays' Tapia hits inside-the-park grand slam vs Red Sox

Duran walked slowly toward the ball while left fielder Alex Verdugo raced over, slid to scoop it up and fired it toward the infield. The relay home wasn't close to nabbing Tapia, who picked up speed when he realized Duran had lost the ball.

The 25-year-old Duran, in his second major league season, came into the game in a 2-for-30 slump.

The Blue Jays beat Baltimore 24-10 on June 26, 1978 for what had been the club scoring record. John Mayberry homered twice and drive in seven in that game after entering as a pinch-hitter.

The modern MLB record for runs in a game is 30, set by the Texas Rangers against the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 22, 2007. The all-time mark is 36 for the Chicago Colts against the Louisville Colonels in 1897.

Boston's record for runs allowed came in a 27-3 loss to Cleveland on July 7, 1923.

Junior Felix had Toronto's previous inside-the-park slam on June 2, 1989 in Boston against Bob Stanley.

Danny Jansen had two home runs, and Matt Chapman and Teoscar Hernández also connected for the Blue Jays, who entered the day with a two-game lead over the Red Sox for the AL’s final wild-card spot.

Toronto Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia (15) interacts with a fan after hitting an inside-the-park grand slam against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, July 22, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)