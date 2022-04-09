Blue Jays use historic opening day comeback to beat Rangers

Gurriel’s winning hit came off Rangers right-hander Dennis Santana (0-1), who allowed one run in 1 1/3 innings.

Hernández hit a tying, three-run home run off right-hander Josh Sborz in the fifth and Danny Jansen gave the Blue Jays some insurance with a solo blast off righty Greg Holland in the eighth.

The Rangers chased right-hander José Berríos in the first, scoring four runs before Toronto’s No. 1 starter could record his second out, then added two more runs in the second against left-hander Tayler Saucedo on Garver’s two-run homer.

Berríos retired just one of the seven batters he faced, allowing four runs and three hits, including Brad Miller’s leadoff homer. Berríos walked two and struck out none. He threw 34 pitches, 18 strikes.

Nataniel Lowe’s RBI single off Trent Thornton in the fourth gave Texas a 7-0 lead. Toronto scored three runs off right-hander Jon Gray in the fourth and tied it on Hernandez’s two-out homer.

Santiago Espinal gave Toronto an 8-7 lead with an RBI double in the sixth.

AWARD SHOW

Before the game, former Blue Jays infielder and current Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien and Guerrero and Hernández were presented with their 2021 Silver Slugger Awards. Semien also got his Gold Glove, while Guerrero received his Hank Aaron Award from Billye Aaron, the late Hall of Fame slugger’s widow.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: RHP Garrett Richards began the season on the 10-day injured list because of a blister on his right middle finger. RHP Jonathan Hernandez (elbow surgery) and RHP José Leclerc (elbow surgery) are on the 60-day IL.

Blue Jays: Toronto has two players on the 10-day injured list to begin the season. LHP Ryan Borucki is out with a strained right hamstring, while RHP Nate Pearson is sidelined with mononucleosis.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays RHP Kevin Gausman (14-6, 2.81 with San Francisco in 2021) makes his Toronto debut Saturday against Rangers RHP Dane Dunning (5-10, 4.51 in 2021). Gausman last faced the Rangers in 2017.

