Boards for Meta, Twitter face backlash from NY pension fund

Nine Meta directors, including company CEO and controlling shareholder Mark Zuckerberg, are up for re-election. Only two of Twitter's nine continuing directors need to be re-elected at this year's annual meeting. The terms of the seven other Twitter directors either expire next year or 2024. By then, they could be gone if Tesla CEO Elon Musk completes a proposed $44 billion purchase of Twitter that is currently in limbo.

Both Meta and Twitter declined to comment on DeNapoli's letter but defended their content controls, including their efforts to prevent the images of the Buffalo shooting from reappearing.

The New York pension fund's opposition to the boards of Meta and Twitter seems unlikely to result in a change since it doesn't rank among the 15 largest shareholders at either company, according to FactSet Research.

As of March 31, the pension fund said it owned Meta stock valued at $1.1 billion, which translated into roughly 4.9 million shares at that time. By comparison, Meta's largest stockholder, The Vanguard Group, currently owns more than 171 million shares, or a 7.4% stake, according to FactSet.

The New York pension fund owned $34.6 million of Twitter stock as of March 31, translating into roughly 894,000 shares at that juncture. The Vanguard Group is also Twitter's largest stockholder with more than 79 million shares, or a 10.4% stake, according to FactSet.