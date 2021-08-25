Boardwalk landmark, Lucy the Elephant, to get brand new skin

The six-story high elephant statue in Margate will close Sept. 20 after architects determined it would be more cost effective to replace the metal siding than to try to restore it, according to Richard Helfant, executive director of the Save Lucy Committee.

Built in 1881, Lucy was saved from demolition and moved a short distance from its original location in 1970. The National Historic Landmark is one of the oldest roadside attractions in the country.