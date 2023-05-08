X

Boat capsizes in southern India, at least 20 people dead

Nation & World
Updated 5 minutes ago
Local media say a boat carrying more than 30 passengers capsized off a beach in southern India on Sunday night, and more than 20 people including children died

NEW DELHI (AP) — A boat carrying more than 30 passengers capsized off a beach in southern India on Sunday night, and more than 20 people including children died, local media reported.

“The boat is being hauled ashore and more bodies are expected to be recovered from inside,” Sports Minister V Abdurahiman told the Press Trust of India news agency, adding that four people in critical condition were admitted to a hospital.

The dead included children who had come for a ride on the boat during their school vacation, the minister said.

It’s not clear what caused the boat to overturn near Thoovaltheeram beach in Tanur, a coastal town in Kerala state’s Malappuram district.

The state's chief minister, who will visit the area Monday, tweeted his condolences to the victims' families and urged the district's authorities to oversee the rescue.

Monday has been declared a day of official mourning, PTI reported, quoting a government statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “pained by the loss of lives” and announced compensation to the victims' families in a tweet.

In Other News
1
Booker, Durant both score 36, Suns even series with Nuggets
2
Vida Blue, led Oakland to 3 World Series titles, dies at 73
3
Reinhart the hero, as Panthers top Leafs in OT for 3-0 lead
4
Not live, MTV Movie & TV Awards rely on plenty of old clips
5
Source: Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top