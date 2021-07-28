Bob Odenkirk condition stable after 'heart related incident'

An email sent to a representative of AMC seeking more information or comment was not immediately returned.

Odenkirk has been nominated for four Emmys for playing the title character, a down-on-his-luck lawyer named Jimmy McGill who becomes increasingly corrupt and adopts the pseudonym Saul Goodman, the “criminal lawyer” who appeared in dozens of episodes of “Breaking Bad.”

Michael McKean, Odenkirk's co-star who played his brother on the “Better Call Saul,” was among many wishing Odenkirk well on social media during an anxious night and day where little news beyond his collapse and hospitalization was released.

"Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk," McKean tweeted. "You got this, brother."

Odenkirk's “Breaking Bad” co-stars also showed their love and concern.

"Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning," Bryan Cranston said on Instagram, along with a photo of himself with Odenkirk. "Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way."

Cranston's co-star Aaron Paul posted an Instagram picture of Odenkirk with the caption, "I love you my friend."

Before the “Saul” role, which he also played on “Breaking Bad,” Odenkirk was best known for “Mr. Show With Bob and David,” the sketch comedy series he co-created with David Cross that originally aired on HBO from 1995 to 1998.

On Tuesday night, Cross tweeted, "Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually. He WILL get through this."

Odenkirk has won two Emmys, for his writing on “The Ben Stiller Show” and on “Saturday Night Live.”

He has also appeared on HBO's “The Larry Sanders Show” and in the films “The Post,” “Little Women” and “Nobody.”

