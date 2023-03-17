Bob Odenkirk returns to comedy roots with AMC's 'Lucky Hank'

“Lucky Hank” is based on the novel “Straight Man” by Richard Russo. Co-creators and co-showrunners Paul Lieberstein of “The Office” and Aaron Zellman say the series takes a lot of liberties from the book.

“I’ve done a lot of adaptations,” said Zellman. "You realize an entire chapter of the book may be a moment in a scene. It's just a different animal and you have to invent a lot more stuff.”

"Lucky Hank" also comes at a time where Odenkirk is still processing a 2021 massive heart attack on the set of "Better Call Saul." His heart stopped for 18 minutes and Odenkirk came out of it feeling a mixture of energy and exhaustion, with no real memory of what happened.

"Two weeks later he was like, ‘All right, guys, when do we go out and pitch this thing?’ said Zellman.

"It's also a sense of, like, ‘You might be making a terrible decision,’ laughed Lieberstein.

Odernkik says the heart attack “was as serious as you get before they put you in the ground” and it left him with similar questions about his own life that Hank has.

“I’m in it right now. I’m in it right now thinking about, ‘I’m 60. What do I want to do with the rest of my life? How do I want to live?' That’s different from the last 10 years, which, you know, was about Saul Goodman and a lot of getting work done."

He stars opposite Mireille Enos as his wife, Lily, who tends to balance out Hank's cynicism but is also facing her own questions of self-identity and purpose. Enos is best-known for playing dark, serious roles like in “The Killing.”

“We had a lunch together in New York when she was considering playing this part," recalled Odenkirk. "At the end I said, ‘You have a great smile. How come I’ve never seen it?’ She goes, ‘They never ask me to do light material.’ She’s always on the run, being chased...,it’s always such intense drama, which she’s amazing in, but she’s got a lightness and a spirit to her that I don’t think she’s had an opportunity to show. It's really on display here as Lily.”

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP