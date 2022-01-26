Bobbe 'Beegie' Adair, jazz pianist, dies in Tennessee

Her manager, Monica Ramey, said Adair died Sunday in Franklin. A cause of death was not immediately released.

Adair, raised in Cave City, Kentucky, began playing at age 5, attended college in Kentucky and then moved to Nashville to work in the city's music scene in the 1960s. She worked as a musician on Johnny Cash's TV show and Ralph Emery's TV show, as well as on albums by Dolly Parton, Vince Gill, Chet Atkins and many more.