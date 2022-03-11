Bobbie Nelson, sister of country music legend, dies at 91

An original member of the Willie Nelson and Family Band, Bobbie Nelson played piano for more than 50 years with her brother. She died Thursday “peacefully and surrounded by family," the Nelson family said in a statement. A cause and location of her death were not released.

“Her elegance, grace, beauty and talent made this world a better place,” the Nelson family said. “She was the first member of Willie’s band, as his pianist and singer. Our hearts are broken and she will be deeply missed.”