Bobby Brown, ex-Yankee and former AL president, dies at 96

“Dr. Bobby Brown led an extraordinary life, which included great accomplishments on the baseball field and as a leader and executive in our game," he said in a statement.

Brown was born on Oct. 25, 1924, in Seattle and went to the same San Francisco high school as Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio. He enlisted in the Navy in 1943 and signed with the Yankees in 1946.

Brown continued his military service when he was called up by the Army medical corps in the middle of the 1952 season and was overseas during the Korean War for 19 months. He played in 28 games for the Yankees in May and June 1954 before retiring from baseball.

Brown is survived by his son, Dr. Pete Brown, daughters, Beverley Dale and Kaydee Bailey, 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Brown’s wife of more than 60 years, Sara, died in 2012.

FILE - In this March 12, 1946, file photo, New York Yankees Bobby Brown pauses during a workout at the teams spring training camp in St. Petersburg, Fla. Credit: Preston Stroup

FILE - Former New York Yankees baseball player Bobby Brown walks on the field during Old Timer's Day at Yankee Stadium in New York, in this Sunday, June 23, 2019, file photo. Credit: Seth Wenig

FILE - Former New York Yankees baseball player Bobby Brown waves during Old-Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium in New York, in this June 25, 2017, file photo. Credit: Seth Wenig