Bodies of 27 migrants found in Chad desert, says UN group

The migrants left in a pick-up truck nearly a year and a half ago from Moussoro, a town in west-central Chad, and are believed to have gotten lost deep in the desert when the truck broke down and they died of thirst, said the migration organization, which is affiliated to the U.N.

“We are deeply saddened by this most recent tragedy and extend our heartfelt condolences to the migrants’ families,” said Anne Kathrin Schaefer, the organization's head of mission in Chad. ”We need stronger collective action to prevent further deaths.”