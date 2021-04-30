Bodies of 3 Europeans ambushed in Burkina Faso flown home

Two soldiers wounded in the attack said they tried to protect the foreigners during fighting that lasted three hours, but were outnumbered by the jihadists. The soldiers insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Burkina Faso has been overrun by attacks linked to Islamic extremists that have killed thousands and displaced more than 1 million people.

Spanish officials and relatives of the Spanish journalists were awaiting the coffins at a military airport on the outskirts of Madrid. An honor guard of two dozen soldiers was expected to carry the coffins.

Mednick reported from Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.