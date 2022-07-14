Bodies of migrants who died in Texas trailer come to Mexico

Ten of the 53 fatal victims were teenagers, including the Olivares. In the darkness, men carried the caskets and arranged them side by side before a large crucifix sheltered by tarps strung up above the mourners.

The youths were to buried Friday.

Hundreds of people from the area flocked to the families' homes, which sit in a row. The youths all played on a local soccer team and were well known.

“I can’t accept it,” whispered Yolanda Valencia, mother of Jaír and Yovani. You have to “work hard” in life, “try to fight to make their dreams reality.”

Her sons wanted to build a house and open a shoe store in this town of about 1,500 people known for its shoemaking. “They went with a lot of goals that weren’t realized,” she said.

The investigation continues into the smuggling ring that ultimately abandoned the trailer of migrants on the outskirts of San Antonio on a day temperatures neared 100 degrees. U.S. authorities have arrested four people, including the truck’s driver.

