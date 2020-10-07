Body camera video shows brutal attack on Los Angeles officer

“This was a brutal, unprovoked attack on one of our officers where the suspect clearly tried to kill a cop," said Craig Lally, president of the union that represents rank-and-file officers, the Los Angeles Police Protective League, in a statement. "Thanks to the efficient and professional work of our officers, this menace is off of our streets and we hope he stays there. There should be no leniency for an attempted cop killer.”

The incident came two weeks after two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were ambushed as they sat in their police vehicle in Compton, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of San Pedro. The officers suffered serious gunshot wounds but both have been released from a hospital. A 36-year-old man is charged in that attack.

Parts of the LAPD videos do not have sound, as the body-worn cameras had not yet been activated by the officers. When turned on, the cameras are able to save the video — but not the audio — from the two minutes prior to activation.

The video depicts Guzman punching Freeman and knocking him to the ground in a seemingly unprovoked attack. As Guzman grabs Freeman’s gun, the footage shows the officer’s hands around the suspect’s neck and then trying to pull the gun away. Guzman pistol-whipped him with the weapon before pointing it at Freeman’s chest.

Guzman ran out of the station as the watch commander, Sgt. Robin Aguirre, came into the lobby.

Freeman shouted to her “he got my gun!” and she followed Guzman outside, where they exchanged gunfire. Guzman sped away, prompting a pursuit from other officers nearby. They wrestle him into handcuffs as he wails and upbeat music nearby is heard in the background.