Body of 2nd Iowa State student recovered in rowing accident

The students were practicing Sunday morning at Little Wall Lake in Hamilton County when the scull capsized, the university said. Three members were rescued by people who live around the lake, officials said, and a dive team recovered the body of one student later in the day.

The search for the missing student was called off Sunday night, but resumed around 7 a.m. Monday. Hamilton County Sheriff Doug Timmons said sonar technology was used to help pinpoint the likely location of the body, and the body was recovered around 9:45 a.m.