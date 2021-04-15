Body of US Capitol Officer William Evans returns to hometown

The Mass at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Adams and burial at Bellevue Cemetery — where Evans will be buried beside his father, Howard — is private, but residents can pay their respects by gathering on Park Street in Adams at 1 p.m. for the funeral procession, according to a statement from the town.

Evans, 41, was raised in North Adams and Clarksburg and was a graduate of Drury High School and Western New England University in Springfield. He served with the U.S. Capitol Police since 2003.