Boeing capsule lands back on Earth after space shakedown

Boeing scrapped its first attempt to reach the space station in 2019, after software errors left the capsule in the wrong orbit and nearly doomed it. The company fixed the flaws and tried again last summer, but corroded valves halted the countdown. Following more repairs, Starliner finally lifted off from Cape Canaveral last Thursday and docked to the space station Friday.

Station astronauts tested Starliner’s communication and computer systems during its five days at the space station. They also unloaded hundreds of pounds (kilograms) of groceries and other supplies that flew up in the Boeing capsule, then filled it with empty air tanks and other discarded gear.

A folded U.S. flag sent up by Boeing stayed behind, to be retrieved by the first Starliner crew.

“We’re a little sad to see her go," station astronaut Bob Hines radioed as the capsule flew away.

Along for the ride was Starliner’s test dummy — Rosie the Rocketeer, a takeoff on World War II’s Rosie the Riveter.

The repairs and do-over cost Boeing nearly $600 million.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Caption Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft lands at White Sands Missile Range's Space Harbor, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in New Mexico. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP) Credit: Bill Ingalls Credit: Bill Ingalls Caption Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft lands at White Sands Missile Range's Space Harbor, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in New Mexico. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP) Credit: Bill Ingalls Credit: Bill Ingalls

Caption In this infrared image from video made available by NASA, the Boeing Starliner capsule uses parachutes as it descends to land at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (NASA via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this infrared image from video made available by NASA, the Boeing Starliner capsule uses parachutes as it descends to land at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (NASA via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited